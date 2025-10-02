US Judge clears Holtec to release treated radioactive water into Hudson River

The United States has ruled in favour of New-Jersey based Holtec International allowing them to release 45,000 gallons of radioactive water from its defunct Indian Point nuclear plant into the Hudson River.

Holtec International is an organization that specialises in dismantling the decommissioned nuclear plants and dealing with the fluids.

Previously, New York Governor Kathy Hochul passed a law “Save the Hudson” in August 2023, preventing the release of radioactive water from a shuttered nuclear facility into the Hudson River.

It has been revealed that the river is a source of clean water for nearly 100,000 residents.

Holtec International’s attorney argued that the New York City administration overstepped their authority by passing the law amending state environmental regulations.

A US District Judge Kenneth Karas ruled that the administration’s action was unconstitutional and only the federal government can regulate the discharge of waste from any decommissioned nuclear facility.

For context, the Indian Point Nuclear Plant was completely shut down in 2021 after nearly six decades of operation.

The company states that discharging treated wastewater into river is the standard practice adding, “It is the safest option of dealing with the processed and treated water.”