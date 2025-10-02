Princess Beatrice receives big news key role after surprise charity exit

Princess Beatrice seems to be getting some positivity back in her life after the whirlwind caused by her father Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The leaked grovelling emails from Fergie sent to her “supreme friend” Jeffery Epstein had cast a dark cloud over the lives of not only Beatrice but also her sister Princess Eugenie.

The embarrassing scandal caused eight charities to cut ties with the Duchess of York. While those charities, which also had Beatrice and Eugenie as patrons, retained their ties with King Charles’s nieces.

Although, amid the charity fiasco, Beatrice had stepped down from a beloved charity of her late grandfather, Prince Philip, after being a trustee for the past six years. It was unclear when the royal would be making a return to the charity, Outward Bound Trust.

While the matter remains unconfirmed, royal expert Richard Eden revealed that Beatrice received good news about her company in which she plays a key role.

The 37-year-old had established the firm, BY-EQ, in 2022, understood to stand for Beatrice York and Emotional Quotient (intelligence).

Eden shared that the in the newly published accounts for 2024, BY-EQ’s second year of trading, it earned an astonishing increase to just under £500,000.

In the past decade, her role as been as “an advisory organisation focused on adding more exceptional emotional intelligence in an age of artificial intelligence”.

Despite the ongoing tensions Fergie and Andrew’s elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, is, however, still valued for her advice.

This news also comes after a report by Editor at-large Charlotte Griffiths revealed that even though she “does want to be a working Royal and she wants to do Royal events to help her uncle”, Palace aides insist Beatrice’s expectations would not be met given the slew of scandals of her parents.