King Charles gives nod to William’s special role after Balmoral meeting

King Charles gives nod to Prince William’s special role after Balmoral meeting

Prince William received a special honour from his father King Charles after he performed a special task under the direction of the Palace.

There had been speculation about a growing feud between the monarch and the heir to the throne over some crucial matters which seem to be a threat to the future of the monarchy.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were understood to be on top of the list of issues causing major problems for the royal family.

During this time, sources claimed that William and his father were feuding for the strict action that needs to be taken.

Although it seems there are no such tensions between the father and son.

King Charles’s office issued an update for a key task that William had performed, what appears to be an effort to dismiss talk of tensions.

The Prince of Wales, who had a one-on-one meeting with his cancer-stricken father at Balmoral last month, was chosen to be the royal knighting actor Gary Oldman—making him Sir Gary Oldman – during the investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales congratulated the Harry Potter and Batman alum on his knighthood.

Sir Gary had shared details from the interaction he had with William noting that he was a “fan” of his work including Slow Horses, The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour.

“He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with [the knigthood]. He’s a fan, yeah.”

For now, apart from King Charles, only Prince William and Princess Anne are allowed to hold investiture ceremonies.