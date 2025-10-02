Prince William joins Prince Harry, Meghan to mark ‘extraordinary’ loss

Prince William join hands with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he remembers Dame Jane Goodall’s extraordinary work.

On October 2nd, 2025, the world paused to remember one of its greatest champions of the natural world.

Renowned for her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees and lifelong dedication to conservation, her passing marked the end of an era.

Among the tributes pouring in from around the globe, a particularly heartfelt message came from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Sharing a story post on Instagram, they wrote:

"The world has lost an extraordinary voice with the passing of Dame Jane Goodall. Her boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world."

The post continued: "She challenged us all to make a difference and inspired me and countless others to work to protect our planet. Jane Goodall made a difference.”

The message, signed simply with a “W”, reflected Prince William’s deep admiration for Jane Goodall, whom he had met on several occasions.

Her influence on global environmental advocacy and youth-led conservation efforts was immense — a legacy the royal couple continues to support.

Though she may be gone, her voice echoes on — in forests, classrooms, and hearts across the world.

Jane Goodall made a difference — and her work lives on.