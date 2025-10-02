Louis Tomlinson announces ‘How Did We Get Here?’ World Tour 2026

Louis Tomlinson has been showering fans with major surprises in recent days and the latest is the announcement of his How Did I Get Here? World Tour 2026.
Hot on the heels of revealing his third album of the same name, set to hit streaming platforms on January 23, 2026, the We Made It singer sent fans into a frenzy with the global tour news.
On Wednesday, October 1, the One Direction star not only announced the world tour but also dropped the full list of shows.
Set to kick off on March 23, 2026, in Hamburg, Germany, the upcoming world tour will span across Europe (20 shows), the UK (6 shows), and North America (31 shows).
The tour is expected to wrap up on August 31, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, marking the end of a 57-show run.
The United States leads with 26 shows, making it the country with the highest number of tour stops. Canada follows with 5 shows, while the UK gets 6 shows in total, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.
Meanwhile, Germany hosts 3 shows, while Spain gets 2 shows.
Other European countries, including Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Czechia, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, France, Netherlands, and Switzerland, each have 1 show on the schedule.
Europe (23 March – 22 April 2026)
Hamburg, DE – 23 Mar
Oslo, NO – 25 Mar
Helsinki, FI – 27 Mar
Stockholm, SE – 29 Mar
Copenhagen, DK – 30 Mar
Berlin, DE – 1 Apr
Prague, CZ – 3 Apr
Gliwice, PL – 4 Apr
Vienna, AT – 6 Apr
Budapest, HU – 7 Apr
Bologna, IT – 9 Apr
Milan, IT – 10 Apr
Madrid, ES – 12 Apr
Lisbon, PT – 13 Apr
Barcelona, ES – 15 Apr
Antwerp, BE – 17 Apr
Paris, FR – 18 Apr
Amsterdam, NL – 20 Apr
Cologne, DE – 21 Apr
Zurich, CH – 22 Apr
United Kingdom (25 April – 3 May 2026)
Birmingham – 25 Apr
Glasgow – 26 Apr
Dublin – 28 Apr
Leeds – 30 Apr
London (The O2) – 1 May
London (The O2 again) – 3 May
North America (8 June – 31 August 2026)
Vancouver, BC – 8 Jun
Seattle, WA – 9 Jun
San Francisco, CA – 11 Jun
San Diego, CA – 12 Jun
Los Angeles, CA – 14 Jun
Las Vegas, NV – 15 Jun
Phoenix, AZ – 17 Jun
Denver, CO – 20 Jun
Fort Worth, TX – 22 Jun
Houston, TX – 23 Jun
Austin, TX – 25 Jun
St. Louis, MO – 27 Jun
Nashville, TN – 29 Jun
Kansas City, MO – 31 Aug (closing show)
Moreover, multiple other stops like Chicago, Boston, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, making it 31 in total.
