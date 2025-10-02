Louis Tomlinson announces ‘How Did We Get Here?’ World Tour 2026

Louis Tomlinson shocks fans with third album

Louis Tomlinson has been showering fans with major surprises in recent days and the latest is the announcement of his How Did I Get Here? World Tour 2026.

Hot on the heels of revealing his third album of the same name, set to hit streaming platforms on January 23, 2026, the We Made It singer sent fans into a frenzy with the global tour news.

On Wednesday, October 1, the One Direction star not only announced the world tour but also dropped the full list of shows.

Set to kick off on March 23, 2026, in Hamburg, Germany, the upcoming world tour will span across Europe (20 shows), the UK (6 shows), and North America (31 shows).

The tour is expected to wrap up on August 31, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, marking the end of a 57-show run.

The United States leads with 26 shows, making it the country with the highest number of tour stops. Canada follows with 5 shows, while the UK gets 6 shows in total, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, Germany hosts 3 shows, while Spain gets 2 shows.

Other European countries, including Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Czechia, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, France, Netherlands, and Switzerland, each have 1 show on the schedule.

How Did I Get Here? World Tour 2026 complete datelist:

Europe (23 March – 22 April 2026)

Hamburg, DE – 23 Mar

Oslo, NO – 25 Mar

Helsinki, FI – 27 Mar

Stockholm, SE – 29 Mar

Copenhagen, DK – 30 Mar

Berlin, DE – 1 Apr

Prague, CZ – 3 Apr

Gliwice, PL – 4 Apr

Vienna, AT – 6 Apr

Budapest, HU – 7 Apr

Bologna, IT – 9 Apr

Milan, IT – 10 Apr

Madrid, ES – 12 Apr

Lisbon, PT – 13 Apr

Barcelona, ES – 15 Apr

Antwerp, BE – 17 Apr

Paris, FR – 18 Apr

Amsterdam, NL – 20 Apr

Cologne, DE – 21 Apr

Zurich, CH – 22 Apr





United Kingdom (25 April – 3 May 2026)

Birmingham – 25 Apr

Glasgow – 26 Apr

Dublin – 28 Apr

Leeds – 30 Apr

London (The O2) – 1 May

London (The O2 again) – 3 May





North America (8 June – 31 August 2026)

Vancouver, BC – 8 Jun

Seattle, WA – 9 Jun

San Francisco, CA – 11 Jun

San Diego, CA – 12 Jun

Los Angeles, CA – 14 Jun

Las Vegas, NV – 15 Jun

Phoenix, AZ – 17 Jun

Denver, CO – 20 Jun

Fort Worth, TX – 22 Jun

Houston, TX – 23 Jun

Austin, TX – 25 Jun

St. Louis, MO – 27 Jun

Nashville, TN – 29 Jun

Kansas City, MO – 31 Aug (closing show)

Moreover, multiple other stops like Chicago, Boston, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, making it 31 in total.