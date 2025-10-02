Prince William, Princess Kate delight Britons with unexpected news

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been ranked as the most beloved royals by the public via multiple polls this year, made a decision about a key piece of history.

Prince William and Kate, when they were, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before the ascension of King Charles, were captured in a stunning portrait, commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund. It was held by the Cambridge Community Foundation.

The painting, created by artist Jamie Coreth, was the first official joint portrait of the couple, which was first displayed at the Fitzwilliam Museum and other community spaces.

On Wednesday, Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, revealed via social media that the portrait has found its permanent home in Cambridgeshire’s cathedral city.

“Our fabulous portrait of The Prince and Princess of Wales as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal will now be on display @pborocathedral so it is easily accessible for our residents and visitors in the north of the county and they can enjoy it,” she wrote.

The portrait, which was first unveiled in June 2022, will now be based in Peterborough Cathedral. It was created as a gift to the people of the county at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

At the time, the artist reflected on the piece, sharing that he wanted to show William and Kate “in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified”.