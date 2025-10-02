Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter performing 'Life of a Showgirl' live?

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter spark secret performance rumours

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter seem ready to revive fans’ memories of the Eras Tour as the two pop superstars are set to perform together once again.

The 35-year-old pop icon hasn’t officially announced the surprise performance but using Swiftie-math, fans have connected the dots together.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker released a fully booked schedule on Taylor Nation, which had a slot called “Standby” on October 4, which fans were speculating about.

While Swifties were making theories, celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip which read, “Confirmation of NDAs being signed at a hotel for a certain blonde girlie but unsure of the length of the stay. Her other blonde collab partner is playing ACL this weekend.”

Swifties immediately guessed, “Obv Taylor and Sabrina,” since they have a new track together on Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Another detailed, “Sabrina’s ACL set time is 8:35pm which sort of lines up with with ‘Standby’ punch the clock / time card mark.”

A third chimed in, “Taylor performing her song with Sabrina? Taylor nation hinted at something Saturday probably this” and another gushed, “Taylor will debut the life of a showgirl live with Sabrina omg!!!”

Although the secret is still between the blonde popstars, Swifties are hoping their theory is true.