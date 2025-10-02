'Blue Moon' and 'Sentimental Value' becomes key part of Glasgow International Film Festival

International Film Festival Glasgow is set to run from November 12-16

The International Film Festival Glasgow, which is set to take place from November 12-16, has unveiled a diverse program that spans indie drama, documentary, and experimental storytelling.

The 12th edition of the Film festival will be opened by Richard Linklater’s latest feature Blue Moon, with Ethan Hawke and Andrew Scott leading the cast.

Meanwhile, winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes Sentimental Value featuring Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, and Renate Reinsve will be closing the event.

On the other hand, the festival will also be giving a tribute to the Scottish Punk band.

While talking about the pop group, the organizers of the event stated, “The iconic but short-lived Scottish Punk band The Skids burned bright when they hit the scene in the 1970s,”

“Forty years later, the group is back and the subjects of a special new documentary on the Glasgow Punk scene – The Skids: ReVolution”, they added.

Festivalgoers will also be treated to a live performance from local musicians following the screening.

The lineup further introduces global stories with Stanislav Hristov’s The Therapy, following an unconventional psychologist confronted by her own vulnerabilities, and Annapurna Srira’s surreal dark comedy, Fucktoys.

Vasilis Kekatos brings Our Wildest Days, about a young woman who leaves her broken home to find belonging among society’s outsiders.

Harry Lighton’s Pillion, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling, explores desire and self-discovery through the unlikely bond between a drifter and a mysterious biker.

Returning for its fourth year is “Reel Tasty: Food & Film Experience,” a blend of cinema and cuisine.