Prince Harry, Meghan issue emotional statement as they mourn beloved figure

Prince Harry and Meghan said their final goodbye after they received a heartbreaking news about losing a ‘friend’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex led tributes for the celebrated primatologist, Dame Jane Goodall, who died in Los Angeles of natural causes while on a speaking tour.

“Dr Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us,” the statement from the Sussexes read.

“Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt,” they said, adding a special connection the late humanitarian made with their firstborn son, Prince Archie.

“She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed.”

King Charles’s younger son had developed a close relationship with Dr Jane after they first met in December 2018. He had invited her to Kensington Palace to discuss their shared concerns about the environment.

During that discussion, Meghan had joined while cradling baby Archie. At the sight, Dr Jane couldn’t help but hold the baby boy.

The renowned conservationist and animal welfare advocate was seen as the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees after spending decades studying them in the wild in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park.

The news about her demise was shared on Wednesday, October 1st, by eponymous institute. She was 91 and is survived by her son, Hugo, and three grandchildren.