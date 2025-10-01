Prince Harry involves Prince William and Princess Kate in legal case

Prince Harry claims William and Kate were also targeted by private investigations

Prince Harry has brought Princess Kate and Prince William into his ongoing legal battle with the publisher of the media outlet, further highlighting the ongoing tensions within the royal family.

In new evidence submitted to the High Court, the Duke of Sussex alleged that private investigators targeted the Prince of Wales.

However, now his legal team presented documents they claim show surveillance linked to William's 21st birthday celebrations, as well as data connected to Catherine Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, reported GB News.

The court filings include invoices from 2003, one of which details a payment for information about Prince William's 'Out of Africa'-themed 21st birthday party.

Another document refers to the acquisition of mobile phone data linked to Catherine before her marriage into their royal family.

Additionally, records indicate background checks were carried out on the Middleton family residence. One entry reportedly lists 10 numbers from a 'family and friends' contact list-Kate's number was allegedly marked as a point of interest.

These revelations were submitted on Wednesday as part of Harry's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.

The development comes just weeks after Prince Harry privately reunited with King Charles for the first time in 19 months at Clarence House.