Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rescued by annoyed neighbours

Nestled in the celebrity-filled enclave of Montecito, where Harry and Meghan count Oprah Winfrey among their neighbours, a local hiking trail has been brought back to life thanks to community efforts.



Known for its scenic beauty and star-studded streets, Montecito attracts visitors seeking both celebrity sightings and outdoor adventures.

According to Santa Barbara’s Noozhawk, the trail had been closed for over a year following a destructive storm but thanks to the dedication of local residents, it has now been repaired and reopened.

The revival of the trail not only restores a beloved recreational spot but also highlights the tight-knit community spirit in the area surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home.

The Montecito Trails Foundation has spearheaded the restoration project, emphasizing the dedication and collaboration required to revive the beloved hiking route.

“Restoring trails is hard work and requires careful planning,” the foundation said.

“We are up for the task thanks to our amazing community partners and the countless volunteer hours contributed by people like you.”

Their efforts have not only reopened a popular trail near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home but also highlighted the power of local teamwork in preserving the area’s natural beauty.