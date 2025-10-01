Princess Anne's tribute in Ukraine evokes memories of Zara's childhood

Princess Anne made several notable gestures during her recent visit to Ukraine on Tuesday.

The no-nonsense royal was visibly emotional as she listened to heartbreaking stories about the ongoing impact of the Russian-Ukraine war.

During her trip to Kyiv, the 75-year-old Princess Royal met with President Volodymr Zelensky and was deeply moved by the efforts of local organisaton's working tireleslsy to deal with the aftermath of the conflict.

A Buckingham Palace source told GB News: 'Her Royal Highness was profoundly moved by the stories she heard of the ongoing impact of the war on Ukraine's youngest citizens.' Throughout the visit she was inspired by all the hard work of the many organisations on the ground helping those whose lives have been turned down by the conflict.'

There were reportedly some itouching moments between the Princess and President, particularly when she handed him a sealed envelop marked with a red royal crest, believed it to be a personal letter from King Charles.

In a poignant tribute to children lost in the war, Princess Anne left a toy bear -originally belonging to her daughter, Zara Tindall, at the Children's Memorial.

'That was one that my daughter had,' she shared with Ukraine's First Lady.

Her surprise visit concluded with a stop at a rehabilitation centre, where she observed a therapy session and spoke with personnel adjusting to civilian life after sustaining injuries in combat.