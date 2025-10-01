Queen Mary curates stunning royal arrangements for political dinner

Queen Mary brings autumn magic to Palace with floral display

Queen Mary and King Frederik are at the heart of the final preparations for a dazzling evening at the Danish royal palace, where they will host a prestigious dinner in connection with the European Political Community Meeting.

The event will welcome heads of state and government leaders from across Europe, combining diplomacy with royal elegance.

Sharing glimpses of the meticulous arrangements, the Danish royal Instagram highlighted the grandeur expected for the night from ornate table settings to carefully curated floral displays.

With Queen and King personally overseeing every detail, the dinner promises a seamless blend of tradition, pageantry, and international camaraderie.

The stage is set for a grand evening at Christian VII’s Palace in Amalienborg, where they will host a distinguished dinner for European heads of state and government leaders.

In the Knights Hall, the atmosphere is transformed with the addition of autumnal floral arrangements. It is renowned for its historical significance and architectural splendor, provides a fitting backdrop for this prestigious event.

Queen Mary has curated these displays, selecting blooms in rich hues of pink, orange, and red, featuring roses, dahlias, orchids, and eucalyptus.