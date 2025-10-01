King Charles crowns Gabby 'dog of decade' in heartwarming visit

King Charles III made a heartwarming visit to Dumfries House today, celebrating a decade of community spirit and canine companionship at the King's Foundation headquarters in Ayrshire.

The show, held earlier this summer, celebrated its tenth anniversary with the introduction of the special dog 'Dog of the Decade.'

Gabby, known for her gentle nature and and loyal presence at community events, was crowned the deserving winner. Her owner, Pam, proudly accepted the recognition on behalf of her beloved companion.

As part of his visit, His Majesty personally congratulated Gabby, a golden retriever recently crowned 'Dog of the Decade' at the estate's annual Fun Dog Show.

Dumfrieshouse caption it: 'The King surprises Gabby, the Dumfries House Dog of the Decade. Earlier this month, the annual Fun Dog Show took place at the @kingsfdn HQ, @dumfrieshouse.

'In celebration of the event's tenth anniversary, we introduced a special 'Dog of the Decade' category, which crowned Gabby the golden retriever as the worthy winner.'

'Today, His Majesty surprised Gabby and owner Pam to congratulate them on their triumph as part of his visit to the Dumfries House estate. Congratulations, Gabby!

In a moment that brought smiles all around, The King knelt to greet Grabby-who, true to form, wagged her tail with delight.

The visit underscored The King's ongoing commitment to fostering community spirit, heritage, and wellbeing through the work of foundation.



