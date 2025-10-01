Prince William’s out of Africa party at center of press intrusion

Prince William’s milestone 21st birthday may have been more than just a royal celebration it could have been the focus of a sophisticated “blagging” operation, a High Court heard this week.

The case involves a group of high profile figures, including Prince Harry, Sir Elton John, and Liz Hurley, who have accused Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail, of allegedly engaging in unlawful activities.

The allegations include hiring private investigators to place listening devices in cars, “blagging” private records, commissioning burglaries, and accessing confidential phone conversations.

The legal proceedings shed light on the extent to which celebrity and royal privacy may have been breached, raising questions about press conduct and the protection of personal information in the digital age.

David Sherborne, representing the group, revealed in written submissions that invoices were disclosed on 24 September, including one connected to Prince William.

According to Mr. Sherborne, the invoice related to a June 2003 Daily Mail story detailing William’s 21st birthday party, which had an “Out of Africa” theme, published just a day before the event.

“It can be inferred… that information for the article was obtained through blagging,” Mr. Sherborne said, suggesting that private details about the party may have been unlawfully accessed.