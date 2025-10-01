Dutch King and Queen take off in Toulouse

Dutch King and Queen met students and engineers in Toulouse

King Willem Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands touched down in Toulouse, the beating heart of France’s aerospace industry, for a visit that blended diplomacy, technology, and education.

The royal couple toured the headquarters of aircraft giant Airbus, where they discussed the aviation sector’s vital role in the region and were given a close look at a Caracal helicopter following a signing ceremony between companies and government agencies to strengthen partnerships.

Later, at the Airbus Lycée, the royals engaged with students in hands on aerospace training.

Dutch and French instructors highlighted how the two countries collaborate by sharing knowledge and developing joint training programmes.

The visit culminated at the A350 Assembly Line, where King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima learned about the intricate production process of one of Airbus’s flagship aircraft and saw an A350 under construction up close.

In the afternoon, the royal couple visited Domaine de Candie, an urban farm in Occitanie, to explore the integration of robotics in agriculture.

By engaging with industry leaders, educators, and innovators, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have further solidified the strong ties between the two nations.