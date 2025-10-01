Prince Harry receives update as crucial legal battle in UK continues

Prince Harry receives update as crucial legal battle in UK nears to close

Prince Harry may have lost his legal case against the UK Home Office over police protection earlier this year, but he remains undeterred in his mission to judgement over ongoing rift with the British press.

A hearing for the Duke of Sussex’s High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail is scheduled for Wednesday, October 1st. Along with King Charles’s younger son, six other high-profile individuals, including Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, and actress Liz Hurley, are bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The group also includes actress Sadie Frost, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence and politician Sir Simon Hughes.

In a fresh update, the publisher has “sought to limit the scope of the lawsuit” as it claims that the case “must be restricted to specific cases of wrongdoing”, via Reuters.

The publisher has been accused to using unlawful means to acquire scoop for stories such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars.

Harry particularly claimed that his phone was hacked before an important event and the information was leaked to the press before he had even told anyone outside of his close circle.

While the trial is due to take place early next year, but the publisher stressed that the claimants’ lawyers had not complied with a previous court ruling – they should highlight specific allegations of wrongdoing and name the journalists or private investigators.