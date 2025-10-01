Prince William puts humanity at heart of history with Global Memorial launch

Prince William delivered an emotional tribute against the backdrop of London’s Gunnersbury Park, to the men and women who risk their lives to help others, as he officially unveiled the Global Humanitarian Memorial.
In his moving speech, the Prince recognised the extraordinary bravery of humanitarians across the globe.
“I am honoured to be here today for the official opening of the first permanent humanitarian memorial,” he began.
“A physical recognition of the courage and sacrifice humanitarian aid workers make to ensure the most vulnerable receive life saving support.”
Looking ahead, he emphasised the memorial’s role not just as a place of remembrance but as a source of inspiration, “I hope that it can be a place both for quiet contemplation and for education.
So that children now and in the future can learn about humanitarianism, and the remarkably brave men and women who endanger their lives every day to help others in their hour of greatest need.”
After opening the Global Humanitarian Memorial with a heartfelt speech, Prince William met with humanitarian workers on the ground.
