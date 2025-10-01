Prince William meets aid workers and families in London

Prince William stands in solidarity with bereaved families

Prince William paid tribute to aid workers worldwide as he attended the launch of the first Global Humanitarian Memorial aid workers at Gunnersbury Park in London.

The memorial, designed by acclaimed British artist Michael Landy CBE RA in collaboration with the Humanitarian Memorial Committee, stands as a powerful symbol of sacrifice and service.

The Committee, formed in 2015 by leading UK-based humanitarians, envisioned the artwork as a permanent tribute to those who lost their lives in service and to those who continue to risk everything to help others in times of crisis.

At the unveiling, Prince William delivered a heartfelt speech after viewing the installation, which features a circle of 15 human-scale figures.

Prince William launches Global Humanitarian Memorial

The design allows visitors to step into the artwork themselves, linking hands with the sculptures to “complete the circle.”

Following the unveiling, Prince William spent time with humanitarian workers representing UNRWA, the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), Islamic Relief, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and Norwegian People’s Aid.

They shared with him the urgent challenges facing those on the front lines in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East, as well as stories of colleagues tragically lost in service.

The Prince also met with bereaved families and survivors of targeted attacks, listening to their experiences and paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of aid workers worldwide.