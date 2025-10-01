King Charles supports Prince William, Princess Kate's controversial decision

King Charles III reportedly intends to shift the royal family's base from Buckingham Palace

King Charles is fully supportive of Prince William and Princess Kate’s latest decision for their family’s future.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ move from Adelaide Cottage to the nearby Forest Lodge — both in Windsor — raised concerns among royal watchers and experts about the feasibility of the future king and queen living anywhere other than Buckingham Palace. However, His Majesty himself wants to make Windsor the Royal Family’s base, according to his former butler Grant Harrold.

Harold told GB News in collaboration with OLBG that Buckingham Palace is being used less and less, while Windsor has taken on greater significance.

“I think Windsor will become their full base going forward,” Harold said, noting the King’s fondness for the estate.

The former Palace staffer further noted that “the King is hardly using Buckingham Palace at all now,” and it’s not just because of ongoing renovations.

Instead, Harrold explained, “Being a traditionalist, the King loves Windsor. He’s been doing a lot at Windsor for years, especially in the gardens. Windsor is becoming more of an ‘official’ residence of the King. It’s where all the big events are taking place.”

Prince William has also spoken about his personal connection to Windsor. In a new episode of Apple TV’s The Reluctant Traveler, he told Eugene Levy, “Particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is [Queen Elizabeth]. She loved it here, she spent most of her time here.”