Buckingham Palace reclaims spotlight from Prince Harry with secret move

Buckingham Palace appears to have made a pointed move to drive away attention from Prince Harry after a new rift seems to have taken from.

The Duke of Sussex had been left infuriated as King Charles’s younger son believed that courtiers had been trying to downplay the warm meeting he had with his father last month during his UK trip.

During the four-day tour, Harry had garnered positive attention in the British press, a rare sight since the Sussexes exited in 2020, with his engagements with the charities he continues to support in his home country.

Amid the busy schedule, was warmly welcomed by the King on Wednesday, September 10, for a private tea at Clarence House – their first meeting in nearly two years.

Soon after the reunion, a report by The Daily Mail suggested that a special role is being considered for Prince Harry to attend public events but not as working royal member in a bid to ease some burden of Prince William.

Hours later, insider briefings began about the tone of the private tea, suggesting that it was a “formal” meeting and dismissing the claims about a position in the royal family with blistering remarks.

In response, sources close to Harry issued a scathing statement directed at the courtiers attempting to sabotage the reconciliation with his father.

“The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only,” the source stated. “The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

While many of the royal tours are prepared on the recommendation of the UK government, the timing of Princess Anne’s secret visit to Ukraine clocked as more than a mere coincidence.

Right after Harry wrapped his tour in the UK, he emerged in Ukraine to support veterans in his capacity as the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation. The visit “offered firsthand insight into the work of Superhumans—experts in recovery and rehabilitation who support more than 150,000 seriously wounded Ukrainian service men and women”, via a statement from the Sussex office.

Just two weeks later, Anne emerged in Kyiv for a special mission to offer support to the war-torn country.

Buckingham Palace said her visit was designed to “demonstrate solidarity with the children and families living through the Russian invasion”, as well as bring attention to the traumatic experiences of children living on the frontline of the conflict.

The details of the visit appear to be carefully selected. Prince Harry’s aunt is a staunch supporter of the monarchy and has dedicated her life to public service. She holds a prominent position as the monarch’s sister and the Princess Royal.

This could have been a subtle jab at Harry and his alleged hopes to return to the royal family. Although, the Prince does want to have a good relation with his family, there is no indication that he would return as a working royal.