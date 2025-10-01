Taylor Swift praises friendship with Selena Gomez in heartfelt speech

Taylor Swift delivered a heartfelt and humorous speech at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco, celebrating their nearly two-decade-long friendship.

The emotional address highlighted the significance of their bond, which began when they both dated Jonas brothers in 2008.

Swift jokingly mentioned Gomez "beating her to the altar" and expressed her joy in seeing her friend find happiness with Blanco.

The Lover crooner reflected on their shared experiences, including past heartbreaks and professional challenges, emphasising the resilience they've demonstrated together.

She praised Gomez's personal growth and self-acceptance, which ultimately led her to find love with Blanco.

Describing Blanco as "the most perfect person" for Gomez, Swift concluded that their relationship was built on a genuine connection, calling them "the perfect pair."

The speech drew both laughter and tears from the audience, including Gomez, and was considered one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Other notable speakers included Ed Sheeran, Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey, and Blanco's parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin.

The star-studded wedding celebration took place at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, with guests like Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paris Hilton in attendance.