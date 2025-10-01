Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Rapper's team receive upsetting update

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will face sentencing after court rejected his request for acquittal and a new trial on September 30.

The former hip-hop mogul is scheduled to be sentenced on the two-prostitution related charges on October 3.

In the court documents shared via PEOPLE, the US District Judge Arun Subramanian wrote, “The government proved its case many times over. That by itself might be enough to dispose of Combs’s challenge.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sean’s ex Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura asked a New York federal judge to consider "the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control” in a letter submitted to the court.

The outlet revealed that prosecutors asked judge to sentence the former rapper for at least 11 years and three months in prison.

However, Sean’s attorneys asked the judge for a new trial only on the prostitution charges.

They claimed he had been unjustly charged under the Mann Act for consensual sexual activity between adults.

Sean’s legal team, in a sentencing memorandum, requested that the judge “sentences the rapper to no longer than 14 months in prison” only a few months more than the time he had already served behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Sean, who still stays behind prison, will reportedly make his first appearance in a courtroom since his trial ended back in July.

For those unversed, the music mogul was “found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution” but he was cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking in the federal trial.