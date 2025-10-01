Blake Lively breaks cover in daring red dress

Blake Lively recently celebrated the launch of her newest iced tea product line from Betty Booze and its introduction into a new retailer, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

She shared a post on Instagram, thanking her collaborators and showcasing her stylish ensemble, which included a pair of vintage Chanel red patent leather strass buckle heels she's owned since 2009.

Lively jokingly referred to herself as a "hoarder" for keeping the shoes for over a decade.

She paired the heels with an Elie Saab broderie peplum top in red, which retails for $1,170, and matching broderie-anglaise palazzo pants.

The actress also thanked the minds behind her vivid ensemble, including Elie Saab for her outfit, Particulieres.NYC for her vintage jewelry, and MariaTash for her adorable earrings.

This isn't the first time Lively has showcased her impeccable style. In 2016, she attended the Café Society photocall at the Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a flowing red Juan Carlos Obando jumpsuit paired with Christian Louboutin "Benedetta" sandals.

Lively's beverage company launched vodka iced teas in two flavors, Meyer Lemonade and Passion Fruit, earlier this year.

She expressed her gratitude to the team members who worked on the product, saying they've all "worked so hard and so personally on every single flavor and also every element of the design."

The launch of Betty Buzz in 2021 marked Lively's initial venture into the beverage industry with sparkling mixers, expanding to include tequila and bourbon canned cocktails under Betty Booze in 2023.

Emphasising her commitment to quality ingredients, Lively's candid approach to crafting beverages resonated with consumers seeking authentic and flavourful drink options.