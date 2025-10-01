YouTube superstar iShowSpeed creates frenzy in Los Angeles during ‘US Tour’

Internet celebrity iShowSpeed converged on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday, September 30, drawing crowds of people to the YouTube live streamer, and the Hollywood tourist district was transformed into a stage of youthful worship.

The 20-year-old internet star, whose actual name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr. is on his "Speed Does America Tour," a 35 day, 24/7 livestreaming trip across the United States to his millions of loyal fans.

The spectacle was unmistakable from the ground and the air, with AIR7 overhead capturing images of a large crowd swarming around the streamer as he walked down the sidewalk and boarded a tour van.

The excitement reached a fever pitch as the van, followed by three black SUVs, travelled along Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue, with fans gathering to snap photos and catch a glimpse of their idol.

While talking to NCBA, iShowSpeed stated, “I'm learning more about LA, I'm learning more about the culture. Hollywood was my favourite part. LA’s top-10 for sure."

For those outside his core demographic, the scene may have been baffling, but it underscored the immense reach of a new generation of digital creators.

iShowSpeed has approximately 44.6 million subscribers on YouTube alone, with a massive following on other social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.

Watkins achieved fame in his late teens through streaming himself playing popular video games such as FIFA and Fortnite.

His hyperactive response and entertaining personality helped his channel grow from a niche gaming stream into a world-renowned event, establishing him as a true internet superstar who could trigger real-life hysteria with every word.