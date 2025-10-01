LeBron James shocks Kai Cenat at record breaking Twitch Stream

NBA superstar LeBron James made a surprise, highly anticipated appearance on streamer Kai Cenat’s Twitch channel on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, during the final day of Cenat’s month-long “Mafiathon 3” subathon.

The stream achieved a massive cultural moment, peaking at 1.1 million concurrent viewers and smashing Cenat’s previous records.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon arrived on stream after Cenat successfully reached his goal of 1 million paid subscribers for the subathon. Upon his entrance, James presented Cenat with a series of extravagant gifts.

Most notably, he gifted the streamer a luxury Audemars Piguet watch, reportedly valued at $200,000, which featured a colorway matching the Lakers’ jersey. James also gave unreleased LeBron 23s sneakers to Cenat’s crew.

In a personal moment, LeBarber fulfilled a challenge by cutting Cenat’s long dreadlocks after the streamer achieved his subscriber milestone. James was also joined by her 10-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

The climax of the appearance was James delivering a powerful, unscripted motivational speech to Cenat and his millions of viewers.

“The man above never gives us more than we can handle as individuals. Everyone has a purpose. You have to find that purpose and then tap into that purpose.”

On accountability and belief, King James said, “You have to hold yourself accountable. You have to hold yourself to your truth, you have to hold yourself to your beliefs. And always believe in the power of the man above.”

The full stream has been praised as one of the most significant collaborations in livestreaming history.