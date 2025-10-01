Kim Kardashian pens emotional note on Robert Kardashian’s death anniversary

Kim Kardashian penned an emotional message for her father Robert Kardashian Sr. on his 22nd death anniversary.

In an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday, September 30, the Kardashians star marked the highly significant day of her life with a heartfelt photo.

She shared an edited image featuring a present-day picture of herself in a graduation cap-and-gown alongside her late dad standing next to his daughter with a beaming smile.

"Thank you for always protecting the family from heaven," the Skims mogul wrote in the tribute. "Can't believe I was 22 years old when you passed away and it's been 22 years today since you went to heaven."



She continued, "I've known you just as long as you've been gone." Attached with a dove and teary eyes emoji the 44-year-old concluded the text, expressing her longing "I hope you're so proud of all of us. We love you dad and miss you soooooooooo much."

Robert Sr. breathed his last on September 30, 2003, due esophageal cancer, which was diagnosed just two months prior to his death. He was 59 years old at the time of his passing.

The American attorney and Kris Houghton, now Kris Jenner, tied the knot in 1978 followed by the arrival of their first born Kourtney in 1979.

The couple then welcomed daughters Kim in 1980 and Khloe in 1984, before son Rob Jr. came into this world in 1987.

Robert Sr., best known for his work in the infamous 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial and Kris, 69, divorced in 1991 after she had an affair with Todd Waterman.

The affair, which started in 1989, led to Robert Sr. filing for divorce after discovering the infidelity, ending their marriage of almost 13 years.