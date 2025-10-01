Pfizer deal to offer cheaper drugs via Trump’s website

Pfizer has reportedly announced a landmark deal with the Trump administration to lower the cost of some prescription drugs at discounted prices through a new website operated by the federal government.

The agreement with the pharmaceutical giant establishes a deal that allows patients to buy prescriptions at discounted prices.

The White House has confirmed in a press conference that agreement with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will result in discounts of up to 85% on some medicines on the direct-to-consumer TrumpRx site.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has also agreed to lower prescription drug prices for the government-controlled Medicaid program, in a significant move that will see the company avoid paying tariffs.

The announcement made by the US president last week was a 100% tariff on branded or patent drug imports starting from 1 October.

It is pertinent to note that Pfizer is the first pharmaceutical firm to settle a deal after Donald Trump sent letters to 17 drug companies in the summer, giving them 60 days to respond to his demands for implementing lower prices-a deadline which expired this week.

Pfizer has declared that the majority of its drugs would be available on TrumpRx, but currently no specific details regarding particular medicines have been disclosed.

The company agreed to invest an additional $70bn (£52bn) in the U.S. manufacturing, research and development sectors.

Pfizer’s agreement is the latest example of modification from pharmaceutical companies to avoid Trump’s tariffs on branded drugs for a time span of three years.

The chief executive, Albert Bourla said, “We now have the certainty and stability we need on two critical fronts, tariffs and pricing.”

It is unclear whether Trump’s push includes the e-commerce website, which is expected to launch in early 2026.

The coming weeks will show what prices for American consumers actually pay, since insurance companies and other intermediaries also influence the final cost.