Princess Anne takes on urgent King Charles mission after Harry’s visit

Princess Anne seemed to have mirrored her nephew Prince Harry as she surprised the public arriving in Ukraine on Tuesday.

The Princess Royal made a secret visit, at the request of the British government, to put a spotlight on the traumatic experiences that children have been experiencing in the face of the conflict.

KKing Charles’s sister spent the day in Kyiv where she met with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy to discuss the ongoing situation in the country. The president expressed his gratitude, “You’re very welcome”.

She responded, “You’re very kind. I don’t know how you have time to spare, but there you go.”

She toured St Sofia’s Cathedral alongside the President after discussing the UK’s support for Ukraine and also representing King Charles.

Moreover, she visited the memorial for children who lost their lives since the Russian invasion. The First Lady Olena Zelenska had then joined Princess Anne at the memorial. Anne laid a stuffed bear toy, which previously belonged to daughter Zara Tindall, as a tribute.

The one-day trip also entailed additional visits to the Kherson Cultural Exhibition and Child Rights Protection Centre. She also visited a Rehabilitation Centre to meet Ukrainian veterans and witness therapy sessions to help them cope after returning from the frontline.

Anne's visit comes just two weeks after Prince Harry had visited Ukraine to show his support for the veterans during the ongoing conflict.