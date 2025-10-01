George Clooney shares what he does everyday for kids

George Clooney shares one of favourite parts in a day

George Clooney may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but when it comes to family life, he prefers to keep things grounded.

While walking the red carpet at the New York Film Festival, the 64-year-old actor revealed that his favourite daily routine has nothing to do with scripts or cameras.

“I have normalcy. You know, I drive my kids to school every morning,” Clooney told The Daily Mail.

He laughed as he added, “I have normalcy, except for this!”

George and wife Amal Clooney, 47, share 8-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, who were born in June 2017.

Amal joined her husband at the festival in a striking red velvet Oscar de la Renta mini-dress adorned with floral embellishments, turning heads alongside George as he promoted his latest project.

The Oscar winner was there to spotlight his new film Jay Kelly, where he plays an aging Hollywood star opposite Adam Sandler.

Beyond his work on screen, Clooney is also making waves on stage, starring in the Broadway adaptation of Good Night and Good Luck.

His role as legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow even earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2025 Tony Awards.

Despite his busy schedule, Clooney says keeping life balanced for his kids remains a top priority.

“I try to keep the kids away from that experience right now,” he explained, referring to life on set. He noted that Ella and Alexander didn’t spend much time visiting during the filming of Jay Kelly.

“I’m not quite sure what they would think about it. I don’t want them to think we’re too pampered.”

For Clooney, blending his Hollywood career with simple family routines is his way of making sure his children grow up with perspective, even while the spotlight shines brightly on their famous last name.