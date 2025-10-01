Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban income revealed in divorce documents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's earnings get exposed

Nicole Kidman’s divorce from Keith Urban is offering a rare glimpse into the couple’s finances and family arrangements after nearly two decades of marriage.

Just a day after confirming their split, the Oscar-winning actress officially filed for divorce on Sept. 30, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In the filing, Kidman submitted a parenting plan that not only outlined custody terms for their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, but also revealed the couple’s reported monthly incomes.

According to documents obtained by E! News, both Nicole and Keith listed $100,000 in monthly earnings.

That figure comes as little surprise given Kidman’s recent financial success.

Forbes named her the eighth highest-paid entertainer of 2024, and the top-earning actress, crediting her $31 million income from projects like The Perfect Couple, Lioness, Expats, and films including Babygirl and A Family Affair.

Despite their high earnings, neither Kidman nor Urban will be paying spousal support.

Divorce documents confirm that “no amount and/or form of alimony or spousal support” will be exchanged.

The former couple also agreed not to provide child support, with the official paperwork listing the total amount required for childcare from both parties as zero dollars.

When it comes to custody, Kidman requested to be the “primary residential parent,” with Sunday and Faith spending 306 days of the year with her and 59 with Urban.

Both signed off on the plan in advance.

While Kidman had been working to preserve the marriage, sources told E! News that it was Urban who ultimately decided to end the relationship.

The pair, who had been living apart since early summer, finalised the separation after 19 years together.