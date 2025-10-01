Selena Gomez shares new glimpses from Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez posts new pictures from Benny Blanco wedding reception

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their new chapter as husband and wife with a romantic reception in Santa Barbara, and the popstar just shared some new snaps.

On Tuesday, Gomez gave fans a glimpse of the celebration, sharing photos on Instagram that captured both the elegance and intimacy of the night.

She stunned in a vintage-inspired off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren midi dress with a classic 1950s silhouette, while Blanco kept things relaxed in a tuxedo vest and unbuttoned white shirt.

One candid shot showed the couple barefoot on the dance floor, kissing as they swayed together.

Another featured the newlyweds raising a toast, with Blanco sweetly kissing Gomez on the cheek.

Their cake was simple but meaningful, topped with a traditional “Just Married” bride-and-groom figurine. In a more relaxed moment, Gomez was pictured lounging on a couch with her arms around her new husband.

The Rare Beauty founder also shared more details from her wedding day looks.

She walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren satin halter gown with intricate hand embroidery, as well as a sheer lace version with a hidden detail, her and Blanco’s initials sewn into the fabric.

She paired the satin gown with a flowing veil, Hollywood-inspired curls, and a delicate bouquet of lily of the valley.

Blanco looked classic in a black tuxedo and bow tie as he guided his smiling bride back down the aisle.

Gomez kept her captions minimal, posting white heart emojis and tags for Ralph Lauren, Blanco, and Rare Beauty, while her new husband left a short but heartfelt comment, “wife.”

The couple’s reception capped off a star-studded weekend that began with their intimate vows at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, before they danced, toasted, and celebrated surrounded by loved ones.