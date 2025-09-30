Prince William admits he 'misses' family members who are 'not here anymore'

The future king opens up about the pain and grief he still feels of such a great loss

Prince William is opening up about the enduring pain of losing his beloved family members.

In an upcoming episode of Apple TV’s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, set to air October 3, the Prince of Wales spoke candidly about the grief of losing his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

When the Schitt's Creek actor asked if he missed the late Queen, William, 44, admitted: “I do actually, yeah, I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather,” according to a clip shared by The Daily Mail.

The dad of three elaborated: “It’s been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of, you think about them not being here anymore, and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her. She loved it here, she spent most of her time here.”

William, the heir of King Charles III, added that showing Levy around Windsor Castle was his way of honouring her memory.

“Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it,” he explained.

Further reflecting on his personal struggles, the royal described 2024 as “the hardest year I’ve ever had,” following the cancer diagnoses of both King Charles and Princess Kate.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth passed away in April 2021 and September 2022 respectively.

The Queen's death was especially poignant, as it reunited William with his estranged younger brother Prince Harry for a walkthrough of tributes in Windsor, joined by Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.