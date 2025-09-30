Prince William discusses movie role with Gary Oldman

Prince William, who is not one to make frequent TV appearances, discussed movie role with Gary Oldman during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales, who's set to appear on the October 3 episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series 'The Reluctant Traveler', joked to the Harry Potter actor that he wanted to give him “a good wash” as he knighted the Oscar-winning actor at the royal house.

The 67-year-old actor revealed that the Prince of Wales, 43, had spoken to him about his role in Slow Horses.

“I just want to give you a good wash,” William said of Oldman’s portrayal of veteran MI5 agent Jackson Lamb, according to The Standard.

“Well, I think I’ve scrubbed up okay today,” Oldman replied.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the video clips of the ceremony with a meaningful message, writing: "Thank you, Sir Gary Oldman, for decades of unforgettable performances - whether as hero or villain, or something in between! Not bad for a Slow Horse..."

It added: "Congratulations to everyone who received honours today."

The actor added that William also “mentioned The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour,” confirming the royal is a “fan.”

“He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with [the honour],” Oldman said.

"It compares to nothing else. It's a singular event, that is what it is. I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It's just been wonderful," he said.

“I think I feel very honoured, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure,” he continued. “It compares to nothing else. It’s a singular event, that is what it is.”

Oldman, who has starred in acclaimed films including Darkest Hour, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, has previously won the Academy Award for Best Actor. He received the Oscar in 2018 for his portrayal of Winston Churchill.

The actor said the knighthood was “very emotional,” describing the honour as unlike any other achievement in his career.