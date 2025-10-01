Man threatens to leak Speaker Mike Johnson's Grindr profile; Sparks outrage online

A video making rounds on social media has sparked a wave of concern and buzz after a man threatened to leak sensitive personal information linked to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In the viral clip, the individual claims he will release Johnson’s Grindr profile and IP address if a newly elected Arizona representative, who supposedly holds the decisive vote on the highly debated contentious Epstein files, is not sworn in by this Wednesday.

According to Snopes (a fact-checking platform), in late March 2025, speculations about U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson surfaced on social media in late March 2025, claiming that the Republican leader has an account on Grindr, the gay dating app.

Not limited to this threat, people shared screenshots of an alleged conversation between Johnson and another Grindr user on platforms including Threads, Bluesky, and TikTok, where the claim appears to be most viral.

All these rumors began with TikTok user @cjbakerfitness, who posted two videos on March 23, 2025, supposedly showing Speaker Johnson on Grindr.

In the meantime, in the second video, that was uploaded the same day, @cjbakerfitness, claimed that FBI had requested him to delete the screenshots and the photos were received by ‘someone on Instagram.’

The moment the video surfaced on social media platforms, it ignited a fierce reaction and discussion among netizens.

One such user wrote, “He had an update video saying Johnson’s team is after him and that he’s consulted with a team of lawyers, and now the proof is “in the hands of multiple people.”

Another Redditor demanded that the photos be released. The user commented, “I mean, why threaten the guy just release it? Never hold any information nowadays, if you got stuff, let it out the open. People need to realize that, just let that info leak out into the World Wide Web.”

A third user wrote, “I hope this guy has copies of the receipts with all of his friends, relatives and an attorney.”

As of now, this claim cannot be verified, as per the report. Since screenshots like this could easily be altered and the photo of Mike Johnson is publicly accessible, they cannot be taken as a credible source of evidence without additional proof.