Dairy Queen allegedly visited by Charlie Kirk's killer still serving customers: Fact-check

Daiy Queen allegedly visited by Charlie Kirk's killer still serving customers: Fact-check

Contrary to the viral claims online, the Dairy Queen supposedly visited by Charlie Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, remains open.

According to social media posts that surfaced online, the Dairy Queen where Charlie’s alleged assassin, spotted in many reports, was allegedly spotted ‘eating’ soon after the shooting incident.

But this is not only one observation; the social media post is now making rounds on the internet.

But’s what's the buzz behind these viral claims? Let’s debunk the myths.

According to the viral post that has been circulating online, shared by the X user under the name @TheIntelSCIF, officials allegedly have evacuated the premises, clearing stores of inventory, interiors, trash, manuals, and even the recipe books of ice cream.

The eyewitnesses have pointed this out to the massive clearing operation days after the store had reopened.

What’s more, online detectives drew symbolic dots on a Superman poster seen behind “Tyler” in a photo at the store location, the post further claimed.

Superman is often called “The Man of Steel,” and pro-Kirk commentary had previously referred to Kirk as having “steel bones” or being “the Man of Steel” symbolically.

The comparison, they claim, is not merely a coincidence. The theory: perhaps Tyler’ picture was deliberately taken there to distract attention, or the vagueness of the location is itself a coded message.

Netizens react

As soon as the post surfaced on social media platforms, it captured the attentions of netizens.

One user wrote, "A Dairy Queen located directly by 2 college campuses should not be going out of business."

Another commented, "It doesn't appear the floor matches the photo."



A third one questioned the Dairy Queen owners, "What is DQ corporate's explanation for suddenly closing the venue location?"



Fact check

According to Lead Stories (a fact-checking online portal), claims that Tyler Robinson allegedly visited Dairy Queen after the shooting happened and that it has been closed are false.

The report attributed that Leads Stories’ photographer had visited the Dairy Queen located in Orem, Utah, on September 29, 2025, and fact-checked with an employee there that the store was still open and functioning.

The viral video showing an emptied and closed Dairy Queen, posted by a self proclaimed online detective, on September 28, 2025, was taken at the wrong location.