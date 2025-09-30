Meghan Markle's game night pals snub her As Ever drink: Watch

Meghan Markle indulges in one of her favourite games, American Mahjong

Meghan Markle dropped her Napa Valley Rosé earlier this year — a drink that would be perfect for game night.

In fact, the Duchess of Sussex’s recent Mahjong game night with her gal pals would have been the perfect opportunity to pop open a bottle of her As Ever beverage — but they didn’t.

Meghan, 43, shared a brief glimpse into the fun game night on her Instagram Stories on Monday night (September 29). The four-second clip, set to Elizabeth Mitchell’s Little Liza Jane, showed a Mahjong table set with her tiles, glasses of red wine, and another mystery drink.

But Meghan’s bespoke blend was nowhere to be seen.

The former Suits actress previously revealed her love for the Chinese-origin board game in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

In episode six of the first season, she revealed: “My girlfriends are coming over, we have all started to learn Mahjong together in the past few months. We play a version called American Mahjong.”

She added, “The game itself is really so fun, but what was so great was the idea of learning something new with your friends together, and then recognising that the Mahjong becomes the background of the expansion of friendship.”

The Netflix series accompanied her newly-launched lifestyle brand, As Ever, which was also made in partnership with the streaming giant. The brand boasts everything from crepe mixes to flower sprinkles, and, of course, the Napa Valley Rosé.

Though the girls may not have poured a glass for game night, Meghan made sure her celebrity pals got a gift package, including Serena Williams, Kris Jenner, and more.