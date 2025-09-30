China’s Zhipu AI predicts full artificial superintelligence still decades away

China’s tech giant Zhipu AI has recently claimed that it is quite impossible to achieve full artificial superintelligence (ASI) by 2030.

In some aspects, artificial intelligence will be able to surpass human capabilities, the CEO of Zhipu AI, Zhang Peng said as the concept is too unclear to outline the specific timeline for superintelligence.

On the contrary, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has predicted that the era of artificial superintelligence could be dawning by the end of the decade. Moreover, SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son anticipated that ASI could exist by 2035.

According to Zhang, "People reach different conclusions when discussing this issue. I think achieving or exceeding human intelligence levels by 2030 might mean surpassing humans in one or several aspects, but likely still falling far short in many areas."

Zhipu AI, which was founded in 2019 has emerged as one of China’s AI tech giants.

In June, OpenAI attributed Zhipu AI to its fast-growing competitor, expanding China’s efforts to push Chinese developed AI abroad.

The company has recently released the latest large language model, GLM-4.6 with enhanced capabilities in reasoning, writing, coding, and agent applications.