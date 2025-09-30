Prince William won't let Beatrice, Eugenie fall victims to their parents folly

Prince William, who's preparing to become king, is said to be determined that his beloved cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie won’t suffer from Andrew and Ferguson’s missteps.

A royal insider appears to have rejected reports that Beatrice and Eugenie will pay for their parents alleged blunders.

The future monarch has reportedly given green light to the Princesses of York about their active roles in his upcoming monarchy.

"William won't do injustice to Beatrice and Eugenie during his reign," the Palace insider claimed.

"He values all those who remain steadfast and loyal to the Firm and serve the suffering communities," they added.

They praised the charitable efforts of Ferguson and Andrew's daughters, noting, "Their focus is on serving others, not personal gain."

On the other hand, royal author Phil Dampier suggested that “it would be unfair” for the Princesses to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham if their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are not welcome.

It emerges amid reports that the royal sisters are in a “very difficult” situation as trust issues within the family deepen after Fergie's shocking admission of having links with convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein.