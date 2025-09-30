Selena Gomez’s sleek wedding hairstyle wasn't as 'effortless' as it looked

Nikki Lee shares insight about Selena Gomez's wedding hair locks

Selena Gomez opted for simplicity at her wedding with Benny Blanco.

From her wedding dress to hairstyle, everything looked on point and reflected elegance and easiness.

However, her chic bob look was not very simple as it looked. According to Selena’s longtime hair colourist, Nikku Lee, her hair required extra preparation ahead of the big day.

Lee, who is also a co-owner of Nine One Zero salon, highlighted how hair colour is an important part of wedding preps.

"There's a lot that goes into wedding prep, and your hair color is no exception," she added.

The hair colourist stated that when she was discussing the hairstyle with the Calm Down hitmaker for the main event, they spoke about how to make the locks look rick and frizz free.

Lee explained Entertainment Tonight, "When I helped Selena get ready for her wedding, we talked about how she planned to wear her hair down, so it was extra important that her color was rich, luminous, and frizz-free.”

To warm up and added a mirror like shine to Gomez’s tresses, Nikki blended Wella Shinefinity glazes (6/0, 5/37, and clear) and mixed it up with the brand’s Ultimate Smooth regimen that carried a nutritious formula of squalane and omega-9s.

This while process made the 33-year-old singer’s hair look “radiant, sophisticated and completely timeless.”

As per Lee, Selena “was the most stunning bride." The hair expert also advised others, who want to recreate the celebrity’s look to play attention on you locks before your big day.