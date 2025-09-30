Kelly Clarkson returns to show after ex Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson is back to routine.

The daytime host, on September 29, commenced season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

On her return, Clarkson kicked off her season’s first episode with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey costars Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie.

She also invited the rescuers from the July floods in her home state of Texas, highlighting Kerrville, Texas, school bus drivers who rescued more than 900 children during the natural disaster.

This was American Idol winner’s first appearance on television since her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock . died on August 07. He was dealing with melanoma and was 48 years old.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," as per Blackstock’s family told People magazine in a statement at the time.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

As Clarkson hits the screen, she refrained to comment on her ex’s death. Notably, Clarkson did postpone her Las Vegas residency’s remaining shows in August to give time to her and Blackstock’s children; River, 11 and Remington, 09.

Elsewher, the show’s musical director, Jason Halbert, told USA Today that the premiere was so “emotional” referring to the Texas floods.

"I don't know how [Clarkson] compartmentalizes watching that segment, super emotional, and then jumping into, like, making crafts with kids, and then jumping into emoting a song," Halbert told the outlet.