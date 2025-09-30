Listeria outbreak: USDA recalls Walmart, Trader Joe, Kroger after frozen meals leaves 4 dead,19 hospitalized

Listeria outbreak has spread to 15 states in U.S.

A recent report issued by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains the reason for Listeria outbreak in U.S. States, majorly due to contaminated frozen meals.

CDC recalled 3 international chains for selling contaminated food items that includes frozen meals from Trader Joe, Walmart and Kroger.

Moreover, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection (FSIS) issued a public health alert on September 25, 2025 informing that 2 ready-to-eat pasta meals may be potentially contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

In addition to that, the two packed meals mentioned in report are Walmart’s Market Side Linguine with Beef Meatballs and Marinara Sauce as well as Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo.

According to CDC, there have been 4 deaths and 19 hospitalizations reported across 15 states as a result of the Listeria outbreak.

The products from these three outlets are a part of larger investigation from USDA related to Listeria outbreak in Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta meals.

Furthermore, the on-going investigation by FSIS explains that contamination was discovered when one of the producing companies collected samples of the pre-cooked pasta meals and the test revealed that the Linguine pasta was positive for Listeria monocytogenes (Lm).

Previously the Listeria outbreak was declared by CDC in June 2025, after Fresh Realm recalled Chicken Alfredo Fettuccini meals distributed to Kroger and Walmart under market side and home chef brands.

USDA advise customers to be careful about purchasing these two specific frozen pasta products containing bacteria.

The Walmart’s frozen pasta sold in 12-ounce clear tray packages with the establishment number 50784 or 47718 inside the USDA mark of inspection, while the Trader Joe’s pasta product comes which comes in 16-ounce plastic tray packages and has an establishment number of P-45288.

Additionally, considering potential health risks after the recall, the U.S. grocery store chain Trader Joe promptly addressed the issue and released a statement on September 26, 2025, advising customers, “Please discard the product or return it to your local Trader Joe’s for a full refund”.

“We are issuing this guidance in an abundance of caution because testing of another brand with a shared ingredient source indicated this product may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes”, the statement further informs.

CDC advise customers to take precautionary measures:

In the wake of the recent recall, CDC guides customers not to consume the potentially contaminated products and advise people to clean refrigerators and any containers or surfaces that may have touched the affected food items.

Moreover, the FSIS indicates that the listeria is commonly associated with fever, muscle aches, headaches and gastrointestinal issues and a person who experiences such symptoms should consult medical help immediately.

“Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food,” FSIS stated.