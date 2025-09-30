King Charles joins Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to promote meaningful cause

King Charles is anxious about the social media’s takeover and impact on youth.

The monarch spoke privately with Reverend Tommy MacNeil, who runs the Shed Project mental health charity on the Isle of Lewis, during a 40-minute meeting at Balmoral Castle on Sunday.

Rev MacNeil, who preached at the morning service attended by the King and Queen, said Charles was "very concerned about the negative impact social media was having on young people in so many ways" and "really understood the problems and the difficulties involved in combating them."

"He was very engaged and 100 per cent appreciative of the work we are doing," Rev MacNeil told The Telegraph.

King’s comments come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex highlighted similar threats in April when they unveiled the Lost Screen Memorial in New York City.

The installation, made of 50 smartphone-shaped light boxes, honours children whose families believe online content contributed to their deaths. "We want to make sure that things are changed so that... no more kids are lost to social media," Prince Harry said at the time.

Rev MacNeil noted that young people today are growing up in a different world to their parents, and the content they access on their phones can be frightening.

"It is almost impossible to police social media, so we need to find ways to combat that," he said.