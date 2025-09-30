Duchess Sophie earns big win after Prince William, Princess Kate approval

Duchess Sophie received a special title after Prince William and Kate Middleton greenlight the decision.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her determination and sincerity in serving people and strengthening the monarchy without creating any drama.

The mother-of-two was dubbed a 'charming woman' by a royal expert, who shared that the entire royal family trusts her and has a bright future in the Prince of Wales' reign.

As per OK! Magazine, Jennie Bond revealed that the future king William will be "very grateful to have Edward and Sophie alongside when the time comes for him to be King."

"With no Harry to lean on, he will appreciate the support of his uncle and aunt, and be grateful that they are willing to bear their share of the considerable workload," she added.

Moreover, Jennie showered praise on Sophie for being a "down-to-earth" royal, which made her "popular" among the public.

She believes that the royal family has been giving her and Prince Edward more crucial tasks, which is a big win for the couple.

"She is trusted by them and has shown she can pull her weight in carrying out a steady round of royal duties — many of them without any great fanfare or fuss. She is a safe pair of hands, and she’s a very charming woman as well," Jennie said.