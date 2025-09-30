Benedict Cumberbatch makes emotional speech after Zurich Award honour

Benedict Cumberbatch reflects on masculine vulnerability at Zurich Award

Benedict Cumberbatch shared a few meaningful words while receiving the Zurich's Golden Eye Award.

The Sherlock actor was honoured with Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award on Monday for lifetime achievement in cinema, highlighting his diverse career and his role in The Thing with Feathers.

While accepting the award, an "overwhelmed" Cumberbatch admitted, "I like the idea of continuing, not retiring." He then went on to express gratitude to his family for taking a dare and "chance on him."

The Doctor Strange star also spoke about the harsh realities of acting. As the president of drama school, he said he feels fortunate. However he confessed it is "pretty shocking" that nearly 90% of those students are unable to make a living as an actor.

"It’s a huge privilege to be able to do that: to tell stories that are important to you," he said.

The two time Academy Award nominee, then discussed his new film, The Thing with Feathers, saying, "I'm incredibly proud of this film."

Written and directed by Dylan Southern, and inspired by Max Porter's book Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, it sees Cumberbatch as a grieving father, raising two sons alone after the loss of his wife.

Talking about the themes, he said, "If we lean into such subjects as male emotion, grief, family, that’s a good thing for culture – especially in this day and age There are a lot of children who didn’t have the right kind of love that are now running the world. And that creates a lot of toxic anger."

In addition to starring, Cumberbatch also produced the film alongside Andrea Cornwell, Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland.

The Thing with Feathers is slated for release on October 31.