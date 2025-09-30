Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban went out together months before split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban saw the FIFA together months before split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage has come to an end after nearly two decades together.

Multiple outlets confirmed that the actress and the country music star have separated following 19 years of marriage, with sources noting they have been living apart since the beginning of summer.

The couple was last seen publicly on June 20 in Nashville, where they attended a World Club Cup match at Geodis Park.

Kidman looked radiant in a sleeveless white floral dress as she smiled alongside Urban, who kept it casual in a flannel shirt and ripped jeans.

Although the two were photographed grinning at each other, they refrained from showing public affection.

Just five days later, Kidman shared a heartfelt anniversary post on Instagram.

Posting a black-and-white photo of herself cuddling with Urban while he held a guitar, she captioned it simply, “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

But in August, Urban was notably absent from Kidman’s summer highlights post, which instead featured their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. “Summer memories, Now back to school,” she wrote at the time.

According to reports by Page Six, Urban has moved out of their family home in Nashville and purchased another property in the city, while Kidman has been caring for their children.

One source told TMZ that Kidman is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

A separate source told Page Six that the actress had hoped to avoid separation.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” the insider said, adding that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, tied the knot on June 25, 2006, and over the years became one of Hollywood’s most admired couples.

This marks Kidman’s second high-profile split, as she was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. She shares two children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with the Top Gun star.

The separation closes a long chapter for Kidman and Urban, whose nearly 20-year union was filled with public displays of love, red carpet appearances, and a family life they kept largely private.