Sydney Sweeney marks 28th birthday with space themed celebration in LA

Sydney Sweeney marked her 28th birthday with a space-themed celebration in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The actress hosted the event, called Planet Syd, at Vibiana, where friends and Hollywood names gathered for the occasion.

Sweeney wore a sparkling mini dress once worn by Britney Spears during her Circus album shoot. Her rumored partner, music executive Scooter Braun, was seen among the guests, adding to ongoing talk about their close bond.

The guest list included co-star Glen Powell, who arrived in a NASA astronaut suit and high-profile attendees such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who recently married in June.

Their presence reflected Sweeney’s growing connections both in Hollywood and beyond.

Inside, the night was filled with music and dancing. Social media clips showed the Euphoria star enjoying the party alongside rapper Sexyy Red and singing karaoke with Wiz Khalifa.

However, guests described the atmosphere as lighthearted and fun.

Sweeney, who turned 28 on September 12, has continued to build her career as one of Hollywood’s rising stars.

With lead roles in major projects and a strong presence in fashion, the Christy actress' birthday became both a personal milestone and a reminder of her standing in the industry.

Moreover, the birthday event followed a year of headline-making roles, fashion appearances and ongoing attention on Sydney's personal life.