Kensington Palace issues update on William's important meeting

Prince William's office shared update on the future king's important meeting with Cornwall councillors on Monday.

William, was handed the title of the Duke of Cornwall after his father ascended to the throne as King Charles III following the death of The Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram shared the photos of William's meeting with the full council at New County Hall, where he discussed important issues with the councillors.

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate, established in 1337 by King Edward III. It provides independent income to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

Later, Kensington Palace also shared an inside look at William's meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah, to Windsor, sharing videos and personal photos from royal outings at the Windsor Castle.

William appears all smiles and in good spirits as performs key role on behalf of his dad King Charles III.