Jennifer Lopez cheers on Bad Bunny ahead of 2026 Super Bowl headline debut

Jennifer Lopez is expressing excitement over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl announcement following his onstage collaboration with the songstress.
The 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, who is scheduled to headline the forthcoming NFL Super Bowl in 2026, has clearly secured a special place in Lopez’s heart after joining her on the iconic stage for their 2018 track Te Guste.
The On the Floor singer didn’t hesitate to post an Instagram Story featuring Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated performance on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Sharing a relatable photo of the pair to mark the occasion, the multi-hyphenate star wrote in the caption, “Bori ganggg @badbunnypr,” followed by a clapping hands emoji.
She also hyped up the singer further, adding, “Now it’s your turn.”
This comes on the heels of his guest performance alongside Lopez and Shakira, when he joined them for their headline show in Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2020.
Meanwhile, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they flooded social media with heartwarming posts, eagerly anticipating Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance.
