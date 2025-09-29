What makes Cat Deeley so emotional during 'This Morning' live

Cat Deeley struggled to hold back tears while listening to Juliet's painful experience

Cat Deeley was left 'teary-eyed' during an emotional episode of This Morning.

The 48-year-old TV host, who recently announced her split from Patrick Kielty, 54, appeared alongside co-host Ben Shephard, on Monday's episode of the ITV daytime show.

Things turned emotional when an anonymous parent, who goes by the name Juliet, appeared live in the studio to share her heartbreaking story- leaving she had been emotionally and verbally abused by her teenage daughter.

Juliet requested that her face remain hidden during the interview. She explained that her daughter, who has been diagnosed with autism, became abusive after starting high school.

Cat Deeley appeared visibly emotional through out the segment, her eyes glassy as she struggled to hold back tears while listening to Juliet's painful experience.

'It all began when my daughter went to high school, essentially her personality totally changed, she became verbally abusive towards me and had quite a bit of attitude over and above what you would expect from normal teenagers.'

'The verbal abuse was quite significant, shouting, swearing and name calling.'

'And about a year, that turned into physical abuse, the first incident she returned and she'd been drinking, she was sonly 11 or 12 years old, and that was a factor in it.

'It started off with her throwing things at me, at my head, and on that occasion she broke my finger.'

Holding back tears, Cat responded: 'I can't imagine being a mum and loving someone so much, and then being so frightened as well.'